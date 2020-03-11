Air Force Academy closes all athletic events to public

The Air Force Academy has closed all of their home winter/spring athletic events to spectators, according to a release on the Falcons' website Wednesday.

The announcement is the latest in a nationwide response to the spread of COVID-19, also known as the Coronavirus.

According to the release, USAFA leadership "will continue to monitor the situation and take proactive measures when necessary to safeguard our cadets, military and civilian personnel, family members and the local community."

Falcon fans can continue to watch home competitions online at