The 4A football kings, Pine Creek seniors ink commitment to collegiate ball

Nine seniors took a seat at balloon-adorned, apparel-studded tables at Pine Creek High School Wednesday, signing their intent to play collegiate football after a near-perfect 2019 season with the Eagles.

It's all part of National Signing Day across the country, as recruits with college scholarships lock in their decision for the next four years.

"I want to see myself grow," Spencer Peterson, Pine Creek senior and CSU-Pueblo commit said Wednesday. "I want to make new friends, I want to grind with my brothers. I'm excited for that. I can't wait to step on that field and see how college ball is."

If there's any Southern Colorado team ready for the next level, it's Pine Creek. The Eagles finished the 2019 season with a 13-1 record, including a 4A state title. Despite just two months out from putting on Pine Creek pads for the last time, the players are already reminiscing on their achievements.

"It's something to remember," Damon Darling said during Pine Creek's signing day. "It's something maybe this program won't ever see again. We have a bunch of dudes going all over the country. So it's something special."

Of the nine Pine Creek seniors who signed Wednesday, five are staying in Colorado to play in the NCAA. Offensive linebacker Damon Darling and Spencer Peterson are headed south next year to play at CSU-Pueblo; kicker Luke Wieland chose Air Force; quarterback Gavin Herberg is heading west to play at Colorado Mesa, and Ethan Kramer signed with Northern Colorado.