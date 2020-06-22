AP source: Players' board rejects 60-game season by 33-5

(AP) - A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that the executive board of the Major League Baseball Players Association rejected a proposed 60-game schedule by a 33-5 vote.

The union dared Commissioner Rob Manfred to give a unilateral order for the regular season’s start and provoke what figures to be lengthy and costly litigation over the impact of the coronavirus. Manfred was expected to take the next step as baseball descends into the type of labor strife that led to eight work stoppages from 1972-95.

