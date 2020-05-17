AP Exclusive: MLB projects $640K per game loss with no fans

Major League Baseball has told players their prorated salaries would contribute to an average loss of $640,000 for each game over an 82-game season in empty ballparks.

The projection comes from a presentation by the commissioner’s office to the union that was obtained by The Associated Press. That would be part of a $4 billion deficit caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Yankees would have the highest loss at $312 million. Teams contend they lose more money with each additional game played. The union, however, believes clubs would lose less money with more games.