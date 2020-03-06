3A girls basketball state tournament: St. Mary's dominates Warriors

The St. Mary's girls basketball team jumped out to a 37-0 lead against Eagle Ridge Academy Saturday at home, defeating the Warriors 72-19 in the first round of the CHSAA 3A state basketball tournament.

The Pirates (22-1) advance to the Sweet 16, where they will face Jefferson Academy on Saturday.

In the boys bracket, #2 Vanguard (21-2) breezed by Strasburg 63-34 from Wasson High School. The Coursers draw University in their regional final.

3A GIRLS RESULTS:

(1) St. Mary's 72, (32) Eagle Ridge Academy 19

(16) Jefferson Academy 52, (17) Moffat County 50

(8) Faith Christian 48, (25) Middle Park 32

(9) The Vanguard School 51, (24) Liberty Common 46

(5) Pagosa Springs 57, (28) Colorado Springs Christian 17

(12) Manitou Springs, 52, Estes Park 38

(4) Delta 68, (29) Buena Vista 30

(13) Platte Valley 25, (20) Roaring Fork 20

(2) The Academy 64, (31) Sterling 46

(18) Brush 62, (15) Grand Valley 61

(7) Lutheran 67, (28) Coal Ridge 28

(10) Eaton, (23) Trinidad 40

(6) Centauri 59, (27) Kent Denver 44

(11) Alamosa 60, (22) Riverdale Ridge 39

(3) University 54, (30) La Junta 40

(14) Cedaredge 32, (19) SkyView Academy 14