High School Hoops: 3A basketball tournament bracket released

On Sunday, the CHSAA 3A boys and girls basketball state tournament brackets were released. St. Mary's earned the #1 overall seed in the girls bracket following a 21-1 overall record and a Tri-Peaks league championship. They will take on Eagle Ridge Academy in the opening round of the tournament March 6th.

3A GIRLS FIRST ROUND MATCHUPS:

(32) Eagle Ridge Academy vs (1) St. Mary's

(17) Moffat Co. vs (16) Jefferson Academy

(25) Middle Park vs (8) Faith Christian

(24) Liberty Common vs (9) The Vanguard School

(28) Colorado Springs Christian vs (5) Pagosa Springs

(21) Estes Park vs (12) Manitou Springs

(29) Buena Vista vs (4) Delta

(20) Roaring Fork vs (13) Platte Valley

(31) Sterling vs (2) The Academy

(18) Brush vs (15) Grand Valley

(26) Coal Ridge vs (7) Lutheran

(23) Trinidad vs (10) Eaton

(27) Kent Denver vs (6) Centauri

(22) Riverdale Ridge vs (11) Alamosa

(30) La Junta vs (3) University

(19) SkyView Academy vs (14) Cedaredge

3A BOYS FIRST ROUND MATCHUPS:

(32) Riverdale Ridge vs (1) Resurrection Christian

(17) DSST: Green Valley Ranch vs (16) Coal Ridge

(25) Fort Lupton vs (8) DSST: Montview

(24) Pagosa Springs vs (9) Lutheran

(28) Salida vs (5) Centauri

(21) Jefferson Academy vs (12) Manitou Springs

(29) Ridge View Academy vs (4) Manual

(20) Middle Park vs (13) Eaton

(31) Strasburg vs (2) The Vanguard School

(18) Bishop Machebeuf vs (15) University

(26) Colorado Academy vs (7) Gunnison

(23) Kent Denver vs (10) Sterling

(27) Aspen vs (6) DSST: Byers

(22) Lamar vs (11) Alamosa

(30) Colorado Springs Christian vs (3) Faith Christian

(19) Englewood vs (14) St. Mary's