2020 season schedule set for Switchbacks FC

The USL Championship is back -- Switchbacks FC will return to Weidner Field July 11th to restart the 2020 season.

After completing only one game in March, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks season was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other side of a nearly four month hiatus, the Switchbacks will return to Colorado Springs for the season opener against New Mexico United at 6pm on July 11th. The club has not announced if fans will be welcome back in the stands when the home opener kicks off.

⚽ Games are coming back ��!



Learn more about our schedule ⤵️#SwitchbacksFC | #MyCityMyTeam — SwitchbacksFC (@SwitchbacksFC) July 2, 2020

The Switchbacks will play 15 more regular season games in the next three months, to bring the total to 16 with their victory in March against OKC Energy. The USL has slashed the normal schedule, instead pairing teams up in specific "regions" to reduce travel amid the pandemic.

Switchbacks FC Schedule:

March 7: Colorado Springs Switchbacks 2, OKC Energy FC 1

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 11: vs New Mexico United

July 18: @ Real Monarchs SLC

July 26: vs Austin Bold FC (ESPN Deportes)

Aug. 1: vs Real Monarchs SLC

Aug. 8: @ El Paso Locomotive FC

Aug. 15: @ New Mexico United

Aug. 22 vs El Paso Locomotive

Aug. 29: vs New Mexico United

Sep. 2: vs El Paso Locomotive

Sep 5: vs OKC Energy

Sep. 9: @ Real Monarchs SLC

Sep 16: @ El Paso Locomotive

Sep. 19: @ New Mexico United

Sep. 26: vs Real Monarchs SLC

Oct. 3: @ FC Tulsa