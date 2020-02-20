2020 CHSAA Wrestling State Championships - Day 1

DENVER - 11 Sports Reporter Richie Cozzolino recaps a busy day 1 of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships from the Pepsi Center in Denver.
TEAM SCORES:
2A:
1. Rocky Ford 31.0
1. Wray 31.0
3. Highland 23.5
4. Cedaredge 22.0
5. Centauri 21.0
6. John Mall 20.0
7. Hotchkiss 16.0
8. Lyons 15.5
9. Hayden 12.0
9. Paonia 12.0
9. Wiggins 12.0
12. Buena Vista 11.0
3A:
1. Valley 25.5
2. Pagosa Springs 23.0
3. Alamosa 18.0
3. Eaton 18.0
5. Jefferson 16.0
6. Berthoud 15.5
7. Bennett 13.0
8. Eagle Valley 12.0
8. Mullen 12.0
10. Weld Central 11.5
4A:
1. Pueblo East 34.0
1. Windsor 34.0
3. Broomfield 28.0
4. Cheyenne Mtn 22.0
5. Montrose 20.0
5. Pueblo County 20.0
7. Mesa Ridge 18.0
8. Pueblo West 16.5
9. Longmont 15.0
10. Thompson Valley 14.0
5A:
1. Pomona 35.5
2. Ponderosa 25.0
3. Rocky Mountain 24.5
4. Cherokee Trail 17.0
5. Douglas County 15.5
6. Grandview 15.0
7. ThunderRidge 14.0
8. Monarch 12.5
9. Pine Creek 11.5
10. Brighton 11.0