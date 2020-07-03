15th Pro Football Camp next week in the Springs

The Pro Football Camp has become a summer tradition in Colorado Springs. Now in it's 15th consecutive year, this camp is going to look a little different. But after months indoors, the camp hopes to give kids a safe outlet to get outside and play some football.

The camp runs next week, July 8th-10th at Garry Berry Stadium where kids will be coached by current and former NFL stars. All kids ages 7-14 are welcome.

To register for camp or find out more information, click here..