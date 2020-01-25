Air Force Falls At San José State, 90-81

Air Force men’s basketball fell at San José State, 90-81, in Mountain West action Saturday afternoon at Provident Credit Union Event Center. The setback dropped the Falcons to 9-12, 3-6 MW.

A sluggish first-half had Air Force trailing 45-36 at halftime. A 20-2 advantage in fast break points helped the Spartans take the first half lead.

Trailing by as any as 13 points, the Falcons rallied back in the second half and took the lead late. A baseline jumper by Lavelle Scottie put Air Force up 74-73 with 4:35 to play.

The lead was short-lived as San Jose State (7-14, 3-6 MW) rallied back with an 8-0 run to pull away with the game.

Scottie led four Falcons in double-figures with 25 points. Caleb Morris scored 13 points, hitting four three’s. Morris’ third three gave him 100 for his career. Chris Joyce also added 12 points from the bench with four three’s. AJ Walker was the fourth Falcon in double figures with 10 points.

Air Force had a season-high 26 assists on the day. Morris and Sid Tomes had six assists each. Scottie and Walker had five each.

Guard Seneca Knight led five Spartans in double figures with 20 points. Guard Brae Ivey scored 17 points and guard Richard Washington added 12 points.

Air Force shot 43 percent from the field (29-67) and 45 percent from three (13-29). The team was 67 percent from the free throw line (10-15).

Air Force returns to action Tuesday, Jan. 28, hosting Fresno State. The game tips at 7 pm MT and will be broadcast by AT&T SportsNet.