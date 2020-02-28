HAPPENING TODAY: I-25 Gap lane closures for pothole repairs

The Colorado Department of Transportation said the I-25 South Gap team will be doing single lane closures along northbound and southbound I-25 Friday.

The work was scheduled to happen between County Line Road and Monument between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In a statement, CDOT said "Crews are taking advantage of forecasted warm weather and dry pavement conditions to perform this work."

You can check in with their Facebook page for more information or text I25Gap to 21000 for text alerts.