Zinc sales skyrocket at supplement manufacturing company amid pandemic

One Colorado Springs supplement manufacturing company told us business is booming right now. Mineralife said their sales of zinc have been skyrocketing since the Coronavirus pandemic started. There's been talk for some time about whether or not zinc can help those who have the Coronavirus.

The vitamin and supplement company said they have seen a three thousand percent increase in zinc orders. Mineralife said they sold more than 7,600 bottles of zinc since March first and they are currently out of stock because of the demand.

The firm does not make any claims about zinc helping against COVID-19, and there is still no proven cure for the virus. Some people take zinc to help with immunity, which could explain the sudden spike in demand.

“This is probably one of the most extreme events that I have seen, but dietary supplements in general kind of follow trends and world events so that can affect it," said Neil Butterfield, CEO and founder of Mineralife.

The company said they are seeing an uptick in other vitamins that boost the immune system, too.

Again, we want to stress that medical experts say there are no specific supplements that they know of yet that protect against the Coronavirus.