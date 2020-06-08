YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region to open June 15

The YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region is getting set to welcome members back in just one week.

The organization announced it would reopen in phases, with new guidelines, starting on June 15. The facilities have been closed since mid-March due to the spread of COVID-19.

“The Pikes Peak YMCA has served this community for more than 141 years, during which we have made it through many challenging times together, none perhaps as impactful for our community and our Y as this COVID crisis,” said Boyd Williams, President & CEO of the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region. “We are thrilled to begin reopening our facilities, welcoming back our members and getting back to what we do best – helping everyone reach their fullest potential.”

The first phase of reopening will include the Briargate, Downtown, First & Main, Southeast and Tri-Lakes YMCAs. Members are asked to make a reservation via the website or mobile app before they stop by a center.

Click here for more information on the new guidelines and how you can make a reservation.