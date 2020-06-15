YMCA of Pikes Peak Region reopens Monday; cheaper membership prices

After closing for three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region reopened Monday.

The first phase of reopening will include the Briargate, Downtown, First & Main, Southeast and Tri-Lakes YMCAs. Members are asked to make a reservation via the website or mobile app before they stop by a center.

The YMCA is following all guidelines to ensure all components of facilities, including fitness equipment and all related fitness and wellness areas, locker rooms, child care, visitor areas and office spaces are cleaned and sanitized to meet the highest standards for hygiene and safety.

"We know working out and staying healthy helps keep the virus away so we're working hard on that and making sure we provide a great environment," said Jeff Peterson of YMCA.

Members must enter through the east-facing doors, and exit through the west-facing doors. The YMCA is recommending wearing a face mask up until you start to workout.

Membership prices include $25 per person, and $50 per family in the month of June, which will apply to the first three months of membership.