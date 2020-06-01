YMCA kicks off summer camp for kids

“A summer like no other.”

That’s the tagline for the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region’s summer day camp this year. The first camp started Monday morning.

“I definitely think it’s a personal choice where if you can stay home, you should, right? But if you’ve got things you need to do, we’re here for anyone who needs us,” said Melanie Zuniga, the executive director of youth development for the Y.

This year, amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Y is taking extra precautions.

“We’re doing curbside pickup and drop off, so you just drive through, basically. We do have a wellness check that we’re asking staff and campers and then we’re checking temperatures, and we’re requiring hands to be washed before entering the building.”

The Y is also making staff members wear masks at all times and encouraging campers to have one with them.

Instead of doing big group activities for camp, the Y is keeping kids in groups of 10 or fewer, following guidelines from the state for summer camps.

“We’re actually pretty much at half capacity from what we’re licensed for or usually run just to ensure that the groups have separate spaces that they can be in and utilizing that social distancing in everything that we do.”

During a normal summer, the Y could serve about 600 kids per day. This year, they’re only allowing about 250 campers across four locations each day.

While kids are at camp, they’ll do a variety of activities like arts and crafts, science projects, team building and group games. The weekly camps run until the week of Aug. 17. For more information and to sign up, visit the YMCA’s website.