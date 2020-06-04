Wrong death lawsuit to be filed by attorneys for De'Von Bailey estate

The city of Colorado Springs and two city police officers will be named in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by attorneys for the estate of De'Von Bailey, according to our news partners at The Gazette.

Gazette court reporter Lance Benzel tweeted Thursday that the suit would be "alleging excessive force, denial of equal protection and wrongful death."

Bailey, 19, was shot and killed last year while running away from police. Officers said they had stopped Bailey and his cousin to question them about a possible robbery. Body camera footage later released to the public showed Bailey start running away when one officer tells the men they are about to be searched for a gun. The officer can be heard yelling "hands up!" three times before firing multiple times. The incident spawned a series of protests by people accusing police of shooting Bailey unjustly.

A grand jury in November ruled the shooting justified.

The federal suit names the city and officers Alan Van't Land and Blake Evenson, who opened fire on Bailey, Benzel said.