Woman taken to hospital with serious injuries following crash on Woodmen east of Colorado Springs

A serious crash closed down eastbound Woodmen on Tuesday east of Colorado Springs, sending one woman to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash was reported at Woodmen Road and Mohawk Road at about 2 p.m. It involved two vehicles and both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

Early into the investigation, authorities believe one driver was stopped in the left turn lane of eastbound Woodmen. The second vehicle was traveling westbound. As the eastbound vehicle was making a left, the westbound vehicle slowed but hit the driver heading eastbound. It isn't clear who had the right of way and the crash remains under investigation.

One driver, a man, had injuries that were described as "moderate." The second driver, a woman, was taken by ambulance to the hospital with serious injuries.

As of 6:30 p.m. there was no update on the status of the woman.

As more details become available this article will be updated.