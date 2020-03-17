Woman suspected of DUI drives into Colorado home

A 42-year-old woman is suspected of getting behind the wheel of a car while impaired and smashing into a Colorado home.

The crash was reported just after 5 p.m. in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood along Proud Eagle Court on Tuesday. Colorado State Patrol is reporting the driver wasn't injured and thankfully no one inside the home was hurt.

The driver was cited for DUI and careless driving at the scene, her identity was not available last time this article was updated. She was released on scene to a sober family member.