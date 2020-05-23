Woman speaks out after husband shot at Memorial Park: "he didn't deserve this"

Police confirmed on Saturday that one person was killed in a shooting last night at a popular Colorado Springs park.

The Collins family smiles for a selfie (source: Sirena Collins).

Police are still looking for the person responsible for not only shooting him, but two other people.

It happened at Memorial Park, as a crowd gathered for a vigil to honor a woman who died earlier this week.

Police say someone or a group of people drove by and fired into the crowd that was gathered for a vigil. One person died.

11 NEWS spoke to a woman who says that was her husband.

"I was there to pay my respects and my husband was there to support me. He didn't even know her or anybody else," Sirena Collins said. "I had broken off from him and was in the middle of the crowd when I heard gunshots ring out and I ran towards the car with my daughter."

Sirena's husband, Robert, later died at the hospital. Police don't have anyone in custody or a suspect description. Collins says it doesn't feel real.

"Somebody took my husband's life for no reason. They took my kids father away from them."

She adds Robert was not only a good dad and husband, but a good person, who didn't deserve this.

"He was a provider, he was a lover and he and he was kind and caring and loving and loved by everybody he came across."

Now, as Collins begins her life without her husband, she and police hope someone, somewhere, comes forward.

"If anybody knows anything like…imagine if it was your husband, your son, your brother, your father," she said. "I have two children who have just lost a dad end and they will never get that back. And I have to live the rest of my life knowing that my husband was taken for nothing."

Call Colorado Springs Crime Stoppers if you have any information at 719-634-STOP (719-634-7867).

