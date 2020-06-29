Woman shot while looking out her window

A woman was shot while investigating what she thought was the sound of fireworks early Monday morning.

Aurora police say the victim was hit by a bullet while looking out her window on the east side of the city. She was transported to the hospital, where she was last reported to be in stable condition. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

Police are still investigating the incident and do not have any suspect information at this time.

If more information is released, this story will be updated.