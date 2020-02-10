Person shot in the stomach in Colorado Springs, investigation underway

Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News a person was shot in the stomach Monday afternoon.

The call came in at about 4 p.m. in the 1700 block of Zebulon Drive. There was a second scene where the victim in the 2000 block of Carmel Drive, about one mile to the southwest of where police found the victim.

The person was taken to the hospital, his or her status was not immediately available. No suspect information was available last time this article was updated at 5:30 p.m.

Police told 11 News they believe this shooting is separate from one that was reported at about 3:30 p.m. on the northeast side of the city. Click here for more on that shooting.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

EDITOR'S NOTE: At one point it was believed the victim was reportedly a woman. Police provided an update to 11 News later in the evening stating it isn't clear if it was a male or female shot.