Woman sees piano in church tornado rubble, decides it needs to be played

An Easter Sunday tornado destroyed First Wesleyan Church, but still the music goes on.

Tracy Coats saw the piano in the middle of the destruction and knew if needed to be played. (Source: WTVC, CNN)

Tracy Coats normally plays piano at a church in Dalton, Georgia, about 30 miles down the road, but in the days since the storm, she felt called to a piano left in the rubble of the First Wesleyan building.

“I came driving by and I saw the piano and I knew it had more music in it,” a beaming Coats said. She sat down and played, attracting the attention of neighbors and news crews.

Sunday’s EF-3 tornado caused widespread damage in Hamilton County.

"My heart is so broken for those who have lost so much,” she said.

Coats said she relies on her faith to get her through these challenging times.

"We're not made to carry this kind of load, it's too much,” according to the woman who’s also the band director at East Hamilton Middle School.

“Too much for any of us, but when we give that to the Lord, he carries it for us, and we can find peace in the middle of the storm.

“And we can say, “It is Well with My Soul."

Copyright 2020 WTVC via CNN. All rights reserved.