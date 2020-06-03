Woman reportedly hit by a vehicle during downtown Colorado Springs protest

A woman was able to raise her fist into the air as she was being wheeled out on a stretcher Wednesday night, following a reported auto-versus-pedestrian crash in downtown Colorado Springs.

The crash was reported at about 7:30 p.m. in a side street near N. Tejon Street and Pikes Peak Ave. It appeared the driver stayed on scene, however when 11 News last checked in with police at 8 p.m. they were still working to sort out what had happened.

It isn't clear if the pedestrian or driver was at fault.

Details on the severity of the pedestrian's injuries were not immediately available.

Protesters are gathering downtown in response to the death of George Floyd. It also isn't clear if the pedestrian involved was a protester.

Police say protestors prevented law enforcement from "quickly providing aid to both the pedestrian and driver."

As more details become available this article will be updated.