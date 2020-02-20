Woman lines up 36 hours before event to be 1st in line for Trump rally

Kim Desch was taking no chances with the Trump rally Thursday night.

Desch and her 76-year-old mother made sure they were first in line at the World Arena by getting there a full 36 hours before the event starts.

"Freezing my butt off right now, but all because I couldn't be more supportive of our president," Desch told 11 News reporter Ashley Franco Wednesday evening, more than 12 hours into her wait.

"We came yesterday and we came [Wednesday] morning and set up at the front door at 5 a.m. and then the Trump campaign guys came out and said, 'You're the front of the line, let me show you where that is.' And I was like, "Yes! This is so cool.'"

She said the weather and the waiting were worth it.

"I'm a Boy Scout mom of two Eagle Scouts, and if you can't camp in the snow, then -- yeah. You have to be able to do it. ... Lots of hot food, lots of, we've got another tent we can put up. We got a tent heater, sleeping bags."

Worth it especially for getting her mom to a rally for the first time.

"She's ever been to a Trump rally. She missed the last one when he was up in Fort Collins, and I told her the next time he came, I didn't care what happened, I would make sure she got here."

And now there they are, first in line.