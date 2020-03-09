Woman stabbed multiple times in Colorado Springs on Monday

An investigation is underway following a near-deadly stabbing in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon.

The stabbing happened in the 1500 block of W. Pikes Peak Ave. in Old Colorado City. Police arrived to the scene just before 3 p.m. A woman was stabbed multiple times and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Last time this article was updated, no arrests had been announced. No suspect description was available.

As more details become available this article will be updated.