Woman found dead following house fire

A woman's body was discovered inside an abandoned home after firefighters responded to a fire at the property Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 1200 block of Catalpa Street on Pueblo's lower east side just after 2 a.m. They were able to extinguish the fire quickly and discovered the woman while checking the inside of the structure.

A coroner is now doing an autopsy to determine how the woman died. Her death is being treated as suspicious by the Pueblo Police Department.

The coroner will release the woman's identity.