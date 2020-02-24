Woman escapes assailant after she's sexually assaulted in moving car

A woman was threatened at knifepoint and assaulted inside a moving vehicle before she was able to escape Sunday morning.

The victim was reportedly walking in the area of the Safeway off South Nevada when the suspect pulled up beside her. He first asked for directions, then offered her a ride.

"The victim entered the vehicle, where she was physically restrained and threatened with a knife," police said.

As he drove, the suspect sexually assaulted woman

The driver continued to sexually assault the woman as he turned off of South Nevada and headed west on Cheyenne Road. As they approached Fenmoor Place nearly a mile into the drive, the suspect slowed down -- and the woman grabbed the opportunity and jumped out of the moving car.

Police say the driver u-turned and was last seen heading east on Cheyenne Road back towards South Nevada.

At the time of this writing, police have not released a suspect description. We will update this story as we learn more.