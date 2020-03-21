Woman dies after auto-ped accident off of N Nevada Ave

Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to an auto-ped accident in the 600 block of Winters Drive.

This is in northeast Colorado Springs, right off of N Nevada Ave.

Officers determined a woman was walking westbound on Winters Drive when a car also traveling westbound hit her.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and police determined that speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

We will update this article when more information is provided.