Woman assaulted, robbed in own home

A woman was assaulted in her home by three men, who then robbed her before fleeing in a gray car.

The victim had just pulled up to her home and was walking up to her door when the three suspects confronted her. She told police she tried to shut herself inside her home but the men followed and forced their way inside, where they first assaulted her and then held her at gunpoint while stealing several belongings.

The assault and robbery were reported just after 12:30 a.m. The victim's home is in Old Colorado City in the 1400 block of West Colorado Avenue. No suspect descriptions have been provided at the time of this writing, and police have not said what the men got away with.

