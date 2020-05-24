Woman arrested following shooting in Colorado Springs

El Paso County Sheriff''s office has arrested Valerie Coes following a shooting.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning in the 700 block of Harvard Street in Colorado Springs on domestic violence calls.

When police got to the scene, they found a gun shot victim in the home, and was transported to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Police arrested Valerie Coes on multiple charges including murder in the second degree, assault and felony menacing.

This is still an active investigation. We will update this article as more information becomes available.