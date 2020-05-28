Woman arrested for attempted murder after car drives down embankment with 5-year-old inside

A woman is facing attempted murder charges after law enforcement found a vehicle at the bottom of a steep embankment.

The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office says they were called to County Road 321 just north of County Road 162 Wednesday afternoon on reports of a vehicle that gone off the road.

"When emergency personnel arrived, they found a vehicle had exited the south side of the roadway and went down a steep embankment," the sheriff's office said in a statement on their Facebook page.

Phuong Nu Hoang Dong Nguyen, 28, and a 5-year-old were rescued from the car. Neither was seriously hurt.

Nguyen is facing felony attempted first-degree murder charges. The child is with a guardian.