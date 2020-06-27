Woman arrested after allegedly assaulting police officer and paramedic

Colorado Springs Police Department says a woman punched a paramedic, tried to stab an officer with an EpiPen, and bit an officer after a suspected DUI stop.

Police say Friday night around 7:45 pm officers were dispatched to N. Powers Boulevard and N. Carefree Circle for a suspected DUI driver. The reporting party told police a driver was traveling south on N. Powers Boulevard on a flat tire. When the care reached N. Carefree Circle it drove into oncoming traffic, stopped at the intersection, then hit another car head-on.

According to police, the driver got out of the car and began acting erratically. She had a small dog in her arms and was chasing people with the dog.

The police department says medical personnel was the first on scene and the suspect punched a paramedic.

When officers arrived the suspected was detained in a patrol car. A DUI specialist was dispatched to the scene. When the DUI officer arrived and contacted the suspect she became combative and tried to stab the officer with an EpiPen she had concealed on her. The report says as the officer was trying to stop the assault the suspect bit him.

The officer who was bitten received minor injuries to his arm and remained on duty.

Police arrested 23-year-old Stevie Adrian on First Degree Assualt on a Peace Officer, Second Degree Assualt on a Paramedic, Cruelty to Animals, DUI and other traffic-related charges.

