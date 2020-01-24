Woman arrested for allegedly pulling knife on coffee shop worker

A woman has been arrested for allegedly pulling a knife on a coffee shop worker and stealing her car.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Maria Carrasco is facing charges.

On Tuesday at 10 a.m. deputies responded to a robbery call on Fontaine Blvd. Deputies said the caller reported that a woman pulled a knife on an employee at a coffee shop, stole her car keys and stole her car. Deputies said the same suspect also pulled a knife on a nearby food truck employee.

Then, on Friday, the Longmont Police Department found the stolen car with weapons inside of it and Carrasco was arrested.

The Sheriff's Office said Carrasco is suspected in four or five other robberies between Fountain and Longmont.