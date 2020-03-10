Woman accused of shoplifting from Pueblo clothing store, assaulting employee

Pueblo police need help locating the woman they say shoplifted from a clothing store and assaulted an employee.

The incident was reported Monday afternoon at High Fashion on Bonforte Boulevard. Police say the suspect attacked the employee after she was caught stealing. She was then able to get away before officers pulled up to the scene.

Police have not commented on any injuries to the employee.

The Pueblo Police Department tweeted a surveillance still showing the suspect. The photo can be seen at the top of this page.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity and/or whereabouts is asked to call Cpl. Jaeger with the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-3269 and reference case number CR20-4672.