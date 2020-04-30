With unemployment up, Pikes Peak United Way wants you to know they can help

Nearly 80,000 Coloradans applied for unemployment benefits last week, according to Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

An infographic Pikes Peak United Way shared with us showing the increase in calls for assistance last month (source: KKTV).

To date, more than 300,000 people in our state have turned to the government for help during the pandemic.

Among the hardest hit industries are food, retail, and even health care.

With so many people struggling, the United Way is here to help. On Thursday, the organization told 11 News their call volume increased almost 200 percent in the past month.

They want you to know they are there to connect you with people who can help with necessities from food, to housing and utilities.

"The pandemic...it's affecting our nation and our globe as a whole," Eric Barnett, Director of 211 said. "And so it's everyone. There's no shame in reaching out and asking for help. I think it makes us stronger as a community--and we are able to rally around and support one another during these times."

Pikes Peak United Way adds you can always volunteer or even donate money to help those in need. Click here for more information.

If you are in need of assistance, call 2-1-1.