No one injured after car crashes into Pueblo gas station store

Police say a van crashed into a gas station store early Friday morning.

The Pueblo Police Department said they responded to a 7-11 at Orman and Northern just after 12:40 a.m. Friday. In a tweet, PPD said a van pulled up in front of the doors, went over the parking bumper onto the sidewalk and right into the store.

They said the driver was not impaired, although she said she applied the brakes but the vehicle kept going.

Nobody was injured. The store was closed as of 11 a.m. Friday, but is expected to be reopened later in the afternoon.