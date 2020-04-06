Win free baseball tickets with Toasty's reading program

The Colorado Springs Vibes are giving out free tickets to baseball games in exchange for reading!

The goal is to read 500 minutes between now and June 1. That's about 20 minutes a day for 25 days.

Kids need to download a bookmark on the Vibes website and print it. After every 100 minutes, parents initial the bookmark. After 500 minutes, take a picture of it and send it to info@vibesbaseball.com to receive a promo code for two free tickets to a 2020 home game.

The Minor League Baseball season was supposed to start April 9. According to the Vibes' website, the first home game is now scheduled for June 26, but it could be postponed again.

A statement released by the Vibes reads, "While we are hopeful that our home opener set for June 26 will not be delayed, and with the health and well-being of the players, umpires, team employees and our fans in mind, we will continue to monitor the developments and follow guidelines set forth by public health agencies and our partners at Major League Baseball."

The reading program is a partnership with Great Clips.

Click here to be directed to the Rocky Mountain Vibes website where you can download the bookmark.