Wildlife officials in Colorado need help tracking disease that is deadly and highly contagious for rabbits

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officials are asking the public to help them track a disease that is deadly to wild and domestic rabbits.

In short, CPW is asking the community to contact them if they see groups of dead rabbits. The disease has been confirmed in El Paso County. If you notice a group of dead rabbits, please call the Colorado Springs office at (719)-227-5200.

You should not handle dead animals and you should not allow pets to contact or consume wildlife carcasses.

Feral and wild rabbits found recently at two areas in southeastern Colorado died from the highly contagious and deadly Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus type 2 (RHDV-2). The CPW wildlife health program confirmed that RHDV-2 killed at least 20 feral rabbits near Calhan, about 35 miles northeast of Colorado Springs in El Paso County. They were reported to CPW on May 2. The other set of deaths were found in the San Luis Valley area.

RHDV-2 does not affect humans or domestic species other than rabbits, but it is highly contagious and has proven, in Europe, to be lethal among rabbits – both domestic and wild rabbits – as well as species that prey on them.

Guidelines for Wild Cottontails, Hares and Pika

-Please report multiple sick/dead wild rabbits, jackrabbits, snowshoe hares or pika to your local CPW office.

-Do not handle rabbits or rodents that have been found dead.

-Do not allow pets or scavengers to feed on found carcasses. Though RHDV-2 is not a risk to pets other than domestic rabbits, a number of other pathogens and parasites from carcasses can affect pets.

-Do not handle or consume rabbits or other game animals that appear to be sick. Instead, report these cases to the nearest CPW office.

-Meat from healthy rabbits harvested by hunters is safe to consume when cooked thoroughly.

Guidelines for Domestic Rabbits

-Rabbit owners should exercise extreme caution and biosecurity to avoid accidental exposure of domestic rabbits through contaminated feed, bedding, equipment or clothing that may have come in contact with infected domestic or wild rabbits or birds that could transfer the virus from infected wild rabbits.

-Domestic rabbits should not be housed outdoors in areas where rabbit hemorrhagic disease has been detected in wild rabbits.

-Contact your veterinarian for more information about this disease in domestic rabbits.

