Wildfire threatens a Colorado state park

A wildfire was threatening a state park on the southeast side of Colorado Thursday night.

At about 8:30 p.m., Colorado Parks and Wildlife posted a picture of the blaze from a distance stating it appeared to be moving toward John Martin Reservoir State Park. The park is in Bent County east of Las Animas.

A representative for the park posted to Facebook at about 7:30 p.m. asking everyone to evacuate.

Details on the approximate size of the fire were not available last time this article was updated. 11 News has multiple calls out for more information and as details become available this article will be updated.