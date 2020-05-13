Widow of fallen Colorado deputy asks Costco to reconsider COVID-19 policy

Rachael Flick's husband, El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick, died in 2018 for a cause greater than himself.

"He died for this community, he died for what America stands for which is freedom and protection and if we don't have any more freedom anymore what are we fighting for," asked Flick.

The freedoms she said Costco has been taking away during the pandemic.

"They've got this big-branded sign that says only two people per membership," said Flick. "It didn't occur to me that this may mean children."

That's why she posted an open letter to Costco and other corporations navigating COVID-19.

"We've always been friends," she writes in her post. "Organic samples. Skylights in your box stores. Your CEO pays himself far less than most people in his position."

Her post goes on to say, "When I could barely breathe from grief, I trudged through your aisles for clean freezer food to care for three broken hearts."

Flick asked Costco and other corporations to reconsider their policies to help widows, single parents and military families with a loved one deployed.

"If we are limiting Americans' access to where they can buy their groceries based on the population, that they fit the box, or check the box, I think we're missing the mark," she said.

11 News sent Flick's letter to Costco on May 11. It was three days after Mrs. Flick posted her letter on Facebook. You can read the full letter at the bottom of this article.

On May 13, Costco sent this statement to KKTV 11 News:

"We extend our deepest sympathies to Ms. Flick for the loss of her husband.

We recognize the extreme hardship the pandemic has caused to so many in so many ways, including some of the temporary business decisions Costco had to make. Be assured those decisions were made strictly to protect the health and safety of our members and our employees. That is our highest priority. We would also like Ms. Flick to know that we have since lifted the restriction limiting access to only 2 people per membership card. She is once again welcome to shop at Costco with her family.

We appreciate the loyalty and support of Ms. Flick and all Costco members during this challenging time."