What you need to know about the economic stimulus payments

Coloradans could receive stimulus checks from the federal government within three weeks.

President Trump signed the $2 trillion bill into law on March 27 after Congress approved it. People who make up to $75,000 per year will receive $1,200 checks. Those with children will get $500 per dependent.

The amount decreases for incomes up to $99,000.

The IRS plans to use either 2019 tax information for those who have already filed or information from 2018 to determine how much an individual or family receives.

If you gave them direct deposit information, they'll automatically send it there. The IRS also said it's working on creating a web-based system for people who haven't already provided their banking information to the agency. Once you enter it, the IRS says qualifying taxpayers will receive the money immediately instead of having to wait for a check in the mail.

If you're typically not required to file a return, you will soon be able to file a simple return to make sure they know where to send the money.

The IRS said it will soon provide more information on how to file a 2019 tax return with simple information including filing status, number of dependents and direct deposit information. Click here and keep checking back. More information should be posted in the coming days.