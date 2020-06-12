What to know about voting in the Primary Election in El Paso County

You should be receiving your ballot in the mail by Friday, ahead of the 2020 Primary Election.

The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office has mailed more than 400,000 ballots to registered voters. The ballot will have races for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, State Senate, State House, District Attorney and County Commissioners Two, Three and Four.

“Overall Colorado tends to led the nation in terms of participation rates. We also have the highest percentage of registered people who are eligible in the nation," said Colorado's Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

Majority of El Paso County's population lives within a 15 minute drive to drop box locations. There are 35 locations around the county.

“The fact that we have online voter registration, in-person early voting, same day voter registration and a mail ballot is sent to every registered voter, allows us type of access that a lot of American’s don’t have," said Griswold.

Election Day is June 30th, and all ballots must be in by 7 p.m. Voters may mail-in ballots, but recommend doing so by June 22. Postmarked ballots received after the deadline cannot be counted.

Any voter needing a replacement ballot, or other in-person services may visit the Clerk and Recorder’s Office at the Citizens Service Center at 1675 West Garden of the Gods Road.