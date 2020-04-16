What to know about the coronavirus in Colorado Thursday: Outbreak locations released and president outlines reopen plan

"I just think the American people have been incredible... When you look at all the death and all the sickness... I just think the American people have been incredible."

The president praised Americans when he announced on Thursday he wants to open the economy, but he wants to open it safely. The president laid out a three-phase plan, leaving a lot of decisions up to each state's governor. Click here for more on the president's plan, or watch his announcement at the top of this article.

The office for Colorado Governor Jared Polis sent 11 News the following statement in regards to the president's announcements:

“The national plan from the CDC and the administration has a lot of overlap with the Colorado plan the governor rolled out yesterday. No one wants to get people back to work more than Governor Polis and our state has a lot of work to do to get ready. Coloradans need to continue to stay home, wear masks when in public, social distance and wash their hands. Coloradans are in this together and the Governor appreciates any effort and helpful partnership with the federal government and other states that help keep people safe and is focused on stopping the spread of COVID-19. The Governor was clear yesterday that this is his decision and he appreciates input from all informed perspectives including the federal government."

In Colorado, one of the biggest developments this week was the release of an "outbreak" report. Information on where outbreaks are, tied specifically to living facilities such as nursing homes and assisted living homes, can be found by clicking here. As of April 15, El Paso County had five facilities with outbreaks:

-Aspen Living Center

-Laurel Manor

-MorningStar at Mountain Shadows

-Terrace Gardens

-Winslow Court

El Paso County Public Health started releasing new data on cases. Click here for a dashboard with more in-depth data being offered to the public.

D-49 joined a growing list of Colorado school districts on Thursday choosing to cancel in-person learning for the remainder of the school year.