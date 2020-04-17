What to know about the coronavirus in Colorado Friday: Critical workers must wear masks and more long-term care facility testing

All critical workers in Colorado now have to wear masks. Governor Polis, announced the new law earlier today in a press conference. “The more people who wear masks at their critical care workplaces, the more lives will be saved,” said Polis.

All workers in critical businesses and critical government functions where workers interact in close proximity with other employees or with the public should:

• Wear medical or non-medical cloth face coverings that cover the nose and mouth while working, except where doing so would inhibit that individual’s health.

• Wear gloves when in contact with customers and goods.

The governor is also deploying the Colorado National Guard to conduct testing at the three largest long-term care facilities in the state, and deploying additional testing and human resources to other facilities as needed.

Gov. Polis and the Colorado Department of Public Health issued an updated public health order requiring these facilities to create an isolation plan for review. He also says the state will be more focused on enforcement and compliance of the public health order, as well as providing more education and training to staff to keep these vulnerable communities safe.

The stay-at-home order is still in effect until April 26. Right now the stay at home order is preventing coronavirus from spreading. Governor Polis said, “We can’t thank Coloradans enough for their efforts to stay home and protect themselves and their neighbors, but we have to keep it up. I know how difficult this is for many people and I assure Coloradans that we’ll get through this together”.

There is some good news though, Colorado’s coronavirus relief fund Help Colorado Now, has raised $11 million since it was launched last month.