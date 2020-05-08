What to know about COVID-19 in Colorado on Friday: Governor hopes bars and dining rooms of restaurants could open in May

Another positive sign for Colorado came on Friday during the global pandemic. Gov. Jared Polis said he hopes some bars and dining rooms for restaurants could start opening before the end of May. Gov. Polis also added on Friday he's hopeful schools can start in-person classes back up by the upcoming school year. Although, nothing is set in stone. The governor made it clear he will have to take a closer look at the coronavirus numbers before any final decisions are made. The governor continued to push for mask use across the state. Although it isn't legally required for everyone depending on what city you live in, it is strongly encouraged by state health officials. “All Coloradans should be wearing masks in public, it’s the smart thing to do and Coloradans are very smart,” said Governor Jared Polis. “Not only are masks critical for protecting ourselves and those around us, they are a key to safely opening up more and more of our economy and society. We are going to be in this for the long haul, and wearing masks is an easy step for all of us to take.” You can watch the governor address the public in the video below:



CORONAVIRUS IN COLORADO BY THE NUMBERS (5/8 4 p.m.):

(These numbers are based on the state website, which updates at 4 p.m. daily. To avoid confusion, we will only be updating these once a day, in line with the state's site.)

CASES: 18,827

- EL PASO COUNTY: 1,097 (78 deaths)

- PUEBLO COUNTY: 170 (12 deaths)

- FREMONT COUNTY: 23 (No deaths)

- TELLER COUNTY: 30 (2 deaths)

(All other counties can be viewed by clicking here and scrolling down.)

HOSPITALIZED: 3,600

COUNTIES: 59

PEOPLE TESTED: 96,772

DEADLY CASES: 960

OUTBREAKS: 184 at residential and non-hospital health care facilities

The state added this data likely does not reflect the actual number of cases. Gov. Jared Polis also says there are probably thousands infected who have not been tested.

RESOURCES FOR COLORADANS DURING OUTBREAK

- For information and resources on COVID-19, El Paso and Teller County residents can call 719-575-8888 seven days a week. Monday through Friday, the line is available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Weekends, calls will be taken between 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

- The state has a toll-free hotline CO HELP for general questions about COVID-19. That hotline can be reached at both 303-389-1687 and 877-462-2911.

- Those needing assistance with financial services, food, clothing and household needs, mental health, and more can call 211.

QUICK LINKS TO CREDIBLE SOURCES:

- Click here for the El Paso County Public Health COVID-19 website

- Click here for the CDPHE COVID-19 website. The website includes a lot of answers to frequently asked questions from across the state.

-Click here for a list of locations giving out free school lunches to kids.

- Click here for the CDC COVID-10 website