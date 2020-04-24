What to know about COVID-19 in Colorado on Friday: Colorado Springs and Pueblo are not expected to join Denver in Stay At Home order

Leaders in both Colorado Springs and Pueblo confirmed with 11 News on Friday they don't expect to join Denver in extending a Stay-At-Home order separate from the State's.

Denver, along with several other counties around the Mile High City, announced they would be extending the Stay-At-Home order through May 8. The order put in place for the entire state is expected to be lifted by Monday. However, a new executive order by the governor is anticipated, one that would add clarification to the "Safer-At-Home" guidelines the governor announced earlier this week.

"An executive order is expected on providing further guidance and directives on opening particular agencies," Jill Sarm, the Communications Director for DORA told 11 News.

Sarm said DORA is expecting the executive order to be signed on or before Monday clarifying many questions coming from business owners across the state that still don't have answers.

The timeline for opening businesses is not set in stone. On Thursday, DORA posted an update for licensees and customers. Click here to read the posted notice. According to the timeline, the following services can open up on the following dates with the following restrictions:

APRIL 27: Retail curbside can begin

APRIL 27: Real estate showing can resume

May 1: Retail (can open if using best practices)

May 1: "Some" personal services (can open if using best practices)

May 4: Office work at reduced density (can open if using best practices)

DORA added the schedule does not pertain to the cities and counties that have a local stay-at-home order that overrides the "Safer At Home" phase.

“The Safer-at-Home phase is not a return to normal,” said Governor Jared Polis. “This is merely transitioning to a more sustainable level of social distancing that we are going to have to maintain for the long haul -- likely months. We need to wear facial masks when in public and observe the safety guidelines at local businesses. This is difficult for everyone but we are in this together and we will get through it together. The next few weeks are even more important than the last few.”

Click here for more on the Safer-At-Home phase.

Gov. Polis today announced that he would be creating an advisory board to support coordination across multiple jurisdictions on compliance and enforcement for Safer-at-Home with the goal of maximizing social distancing compliance. It will be specifically focused on how local governments and local public health can coordinate with the state on educating the public about these regulations, and maximizing compliance and enforcement efforts during the COVID-19 crisis.

RESOURCES FOR COLORADANS DURING OUTBREAK

- For information and resources on COVID-19, El Paso and Teller County residents can call 719-575-8888 seven days a week. Monday through Friday, the line is available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Weekends, calls will be taken between 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

- The state has a toll-free hotline CO HELP for general questions about COVID-19. That hotline can be reached at both 303-389-1687 and 877-462-2911.

- Those needing assistance with financial services, food, clothing and household needs, mental health, and more can call 211.

QUICK LINKS TO CREDIBLE SOURCES:

- Click here for the El Paso County Public Health COVID-19 website

- Click here for the CDPHE COVID-19 website. The website includes a lot of answers to frequently asked questions from across the state.

- Click here for the CDC COVID-10 website