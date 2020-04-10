What to know about COVID-19 in Colorado Friday: State launches new stay-at-home help website, death toll hits 250

While the stay-at-home order in Colorado is becoming the norm for some, there are still many people across the state in need of help.

On Friday, the governor's office launched a new website, a sort of "Stay at Home Colorado Guide." Click here to visit the site.

The website features free resources, support, and activities to help Coloradans. The stay at home order is currently in place through April 26, but that date is subject to change.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS FROM FRIDAY

-Parkview Hospital in Pueblo is opening up a site where certain first responders and healthcare workers can get tested for COVID-19. Click here for more information.

-People will start receiving their stimulus checks next week. Click here for more information.

-As of Friday, a total of 10 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Some of the 10 have returned to work. Tragically, one of the 10 passed away recently, Deputy Jeff Hopkins. The sheriff's office has employees in the law-enforcement bureau, the detention bureau, and the administrative services bureau.

CORONAVIRUS IN COLORADO BY THE NUMBERS (4/10 4 p.m.):

(These numbers are based on the state website, which updates at 4 p.m. daily. To avoid confusion, we will only be updating these once a day, in line with the state's site.)

CASES: 6,510

- EL PASO COUNTY: 550, (33 deaths)

- PUEBLO COUNTY: 53, (3 deaths)

(All other counties can be viewed by clicking here and scrolling down.)

HOSPITALIZED: 1,312

COUNTIES: 56

PEOPLE TESTED: 32,653

DEADLY CASES: 250

OUTBREAKS: 59 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities

The state added this data likely does not reflect the actual number of cases.

RESOURCES FOR COLORADANS DURING OUTBREAK

- For information and resources on COVID-19, El Paso and Teller County residents can call 719-575-8888 seven days a week. Monday through Friday, the line is available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Weekends, calls will be taken between 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

- The state has a toll-free hotline CO HELP for general questions about COVID-19. That hotline can be reached at both 303-389-1687 and 877-462-2911.

- Those needing assistance with financial services, food, clothing and household needs, mental health, and more can call 211.

QUICK LINKS TO CREDIBLE SOURCES:

-Click here for the El Paso County Public Health COVID-19 website

-Click here for the CDPHE COVID-19 website. The website includes a lot of answers to frequently asked questions from across the state.

-Click here for the CDC COVID-10 website