What to know Wednesday about the COVID-19 outbreak

Colorado has surpassed 1,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19, as the governor continues to caution the effects of Safer at Home will take a couple more weeks to see.

El Paso County added three deaths Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 81. This was the first spike in the county's death toll in several days.

Denver County continues to have the highest death rate in the state with 214 deaths. El Paso County has the sixth-highest death rate.

Per 100,000 people, the case rate for El Paso County and surrounding counties Pueblo, Douglas and Teller are in the bottom half of the state's list at 29th, 37th, 28th and 34th. To compare, Denver County has the seventh-highest case rate per 100,000.

The county explains how to understand the case rate data:

"Because population sizes vary widely, rates are often used instead of counts to better compare the level of disease across different populations. This is done by dividing the number of cases in a community by the population of that community, and then multiplying that number by 100,000. Regardless of the true population of any given county, an estimated comparison can be made across populations by using a baseline of 100,000 people."

Logan, Morgan, Eagle, Gunnison and Weld counties have the highest case rates in the state based on this measurement.

The graph can be viewed by clicking here and scrolling down. Other charts and graphs showing county and state data can also be viewed on this page.

More things to know Wednesday:

- Gov. Jared Polis is meeting with President Donald Trump in Washington D.C. Wednesday. The governor says he hopes the face-to-face meeting will help facilitate a stronger relationship between Colorado and the federal government in the fight against COVID-19. Polis is expected to hold a briefing after the 2 p.m. MST meeting.

- A full list of state park campground reopening dates can be found here.

- Rocky Mountain National Park is planning a phased reopening for May 27. The date coincides with when the Safer at Home order is currently expected to expire (May 26), though the date is subject to change depending on how Colorado fares over the next couple weeks, which is when Polis says we'll have a clearer picture of how Colorado did maintaining a flattened curve.

- A federal judge says the Weld County jail violated its inmates' constitutional rights in its coronavirus response.

- Several restaurants in Colorado say they're prepared to go to battle with the state over the right to reopen early.

- Pools will remain closed during Safer at Home order.

- Nearly half of Pueblo County's 12 deaths are from a single long-term care facility.

CORONAVIRUS IN COLORADO BY THE NUMBERS (5/11 4 p.m.):

(These numbers are based on the state website, which updates at 4 p.m. daily. To avoid confusion, we will only be updating these once a day, in line with the state's site.)

CASES: 20,157

- EL PASO COUNTY: 1,157 (81 deaths)

- PUEBLO COUNTY: 188 (12 deaths)

- FREMONT COUNTY: 23 (No deaths)

- TELLER COUNTY: 31 (2 deaths)

(All other counties can be viewed by clicking here and scrolling down.)

HOSPITALIZED: 3,695

COUNTIES: 60

PEOPLE TESTED: 109,304

DEADLY CASES: 1,009

OUTBREAKS: 199 at residential and non-hospital health care facilities

The state added this data likely does not reflect the actual number of cases. Gov. Jared Polis also says there are probably thousands infected who have not been tested.

