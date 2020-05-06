What to know Wednesday about the COVID-19 outbreak

The number of deaths statewide attributed to COVID-19 surpassed 900 Tuesday as the number of cases reached 17,364. El Paso County added two additional deaths Tuesday, bringing the number of victims in the county to 78, the fifth-highest death toll in Colorado. Pueblo County's death toll remains at 11. To date, 1,028 people in El Paso County and 158 in Pueblo County have tested positive for the virus. Below is a map showing data by county, including the county rate per 100,000, change in death toll and positive cases over previous day, number statewide tested and number statewide hospitalized. If viewing this article on our app, click "Additional Content Available" to see.

All numbers shown are lagging indicators and do not yet reflect the implementation of "Safer at Home" one week ago. Deaths can occur as much as three to four weeks post-infection; the incubation period before a person shows symptoms is anywhere from two to 14 days, with a five-day average. Hospitalizations, too, can lag more than a week behind virus onset, as it can take seven to 10 days for a patient to feel sick enough to seek hospitalization, experts say.

More things to know Wednesday:

- As more states reopen to varying degrees, experts warn New York City's progress at flattening the curve may be masking an upward trend in cases in the rest of the country. An Associated Press analysis found that infection rates in the U.S. are rising when removing New York City from the equation. A

chart displayed by the New York Times shows the U.S. curve with and without New York City accounted for.

- Health experts warn a second wave of coronavirus is inevitable. How bad it will be remains in our hands. Taking a lesson from the last pandemic of this magnitude, during the 1918 Spanish flu, the second wave was far deadlier than the first in part because cities relaxed social distancing standards and allowed mass gatherings, most notoriously in Philadelphia where a parade was allowed to go on as planned just before the second wave hit. Experts advise maintaining social distancing practices even as stay-at-home orders are lifted, including wearing face masks when keeping distance is possible; cities should be prepared to go on stricter public health orders immediately if infection rates begin going back up; states need to continue increasing testing; and hospitals need to replenish as many of their supplies as they can. People are also encouraged to focus on their overall health and get flu shots -- the latter critical in keeping the coming flu season at bay, as many experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci have said another factor that could make a second wave worse is it coinciding with the winter flu season.

- One in five Wendy's is out of beef due to meat shortages linked to the pandemic.

- New York City is closing its subway nightly for deep cleaning.

CORONAVIRUS IN COLORADO BY THE NUMBERS (5/5 4 p.m.):

(These numbers are based on the state website, which updates at 4 p.m. daily. To avoid confusion, we will only be updating these once a day, in line with the state's site.)

CASES: 17,364

- EL PASO COUNTY: 1,028 (78 deaths)

- PUEBLO COUNTY: 158 (11 deaths)

- FREMONT COUNTY: 22 (No deaths)

- TELLER COUNTY: 29 (2 deaths)

HOSPITALIZED: 2,919

COUNTIES: 56

PEOPLE TESTED: 85,976

DEADLY CASES: 903

OUTBREAKS: 170 at residential and non-hospital health care facilities

The state added this data likely does not reflect the actual number of cases. Gov. Jared Polis also says there are probably thousands infected who have not been tested.

RESOURCES FOR COLORADANS DURING OUTBREAK

- For information and resources on COVID-19, El Paso and Teller County residents can call 719-575-8888 seven days a week. Monday through Friday, the line is available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Weekends, calls will be taken between 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

- The state has a toll-free hotline CO HELP for general questions about COVID-19. That hotline can be reached at both 303-389-1687 and 877-462-2911.

- Those needing assistance with financial services, food, clothing and household needs, mental health, and more can call 211.

