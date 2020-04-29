What to know Wednesday about the COVID-19 outbreak

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers says he does not intend to put extra restrictions on the city while the "Safer at Home" order is in effect.

Several Colorado communities are doing just that, with Aspen the latest to announce they are mandating masks whenever residents go out in public. Denver and some of its suburbs have extended their own stay-at-home orders into May.

"Among the major metropolitan areas, we have the least stringent restrictions at this point in time," Suthers said in a news conference Tuesday afternoon. "... I feel quite comfortable with the pace we are on. If, as we move forward, our numbers continue to improve, the state numbers go a different direction, and we think it's incumbent upon us to ask for relief -- open restaurants earlier, things like that -- we'll sit down and talk about it. But right now, I feel very comfortable with the pace we are moving."

Health officials said El Paso County saw an early spike in cases due to a bridge tournament just before the outbreak, when one of the players unwittingly infected several other people in attendance.

"But then you saw over time, as our county went down the list [of counties statewide with the most cases] over and over and over again because of the outstanding work of the El Paso Health Department and, frankly, all of the citizens of El Paso County," said Dr. Brian Erling, president and CEO of Penrose-St. Francis Health Services.

Erling and Suthers both warned residents not to let their guard down.

"This is not the time to let the foot off the pedal. We have to continue to be diligent and follow the Safer at Home guidelines," Erling said.

"If we take this too lightly or fail to do our part in being diligent around COVID-19, we could see a return to a more restricted environment," Suthers warned.

But for now, city and county officials are pleased with Colorado Springs' and greater El Paso County's progress.

"It's vital for our mental, psychological and economic health that we continue safe social distancing, a faithful adherence to the new order and guidelines, and a commitment to caution and hygiene so we can continue to move in a positive direction," Suthers said.

More things to know Tuesday:

- El Paso County is not the only Colorado county hit hard early who is now seeing a significant reversal. Eagle County, at one time the state's epicenter, has dramatically reversed that trend. As of last week, Vail Valley had one COVID patient remaining in the hospital and had not had a patient on a ventilator since the end of March, Vail Daily reports.

- UCHealth says the number of people seeking care for stroke and cardiac episodes has dropped significantly since the pandemic started. The health system is concerned people are avoiding the ER right now because of the outbreak, and wants reassure Coloradans it's okay to seek treatment.

- "The likelihood of dying from delayed treatment of common conditions is far higher than dying from COVID-related illness," said Dr. Richard Zane, chief innovation officer for UCHealth and chair of emergency medicine for the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

- Playgrounds will remain closed during the Safer at Home order.

CORONAVIRUS IN COLORADO BY THE NUMBERS (4/28 4 p.m.):

(These numbers are based on the state website, which updates at 4 p.m. daily. To avoid confusion, we will only be updating these once a day, in line with the state's site.)

CASES: 14,316

- EL PASO COUNTY: 884 (69 deaths)

- PUEBLO COUNTY: 136 (9 deaths)

- FREMONT COUNTY: 22 (No deaths)

- TELLER COUNTY: 28 (2 deaths)

(All other counties can be viewed by clicking here and scrolling down.)

HOSPITALIZED: 2,571

COUNTIES: 56

PEOPLE TESTED: 67,094

DEADLY CASES: 736

OUTBREAKS: 149 at residential and non-hospital health care facilities

The state added this data likely does not reflect the actual number of cases. Gov. Jared Polis also says there are probably thousands infected who have not been tested.

RESOURCES FOR COLORADANS DURING OUTBREAK

- For information and resources on COVID-19, El Paso and Teller County residents can call 719-575-8888 seven days a week. Monday through Friday, the line is available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Weekends, calls will be taken between 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

- The state has a toll-free hotline CO HELP for general questions about COVID-19. That hotline can be reached at both 303-389-1687 and 877-462-2911.

- Those needing assistance with financial services, food, clothing and household needs, mental health, and more can call 211.

QUICK LINKS TO CREDIBLE SOURCES:

- Click here for the El Paso County Public Health COVID-19 website

- Click here for the CDPHE COVID-19 website. The website includes a lot of answers to frequently asked questions from across the state.

- Click here for the CDC COVID-10 website